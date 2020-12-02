Much like the ocean breeze of the Texas coast, a sweep of change has come to the Goliad Advance-Guard and Refugio County Press.
Thomas Leffler will be assuming the role of editor for both publications beginning with the Nov. 26 issues, taking over the position from fellow Coastal Bend Publishing Editor Jeff Osborne.
Osborne will now be at the helm of fellow Coastal Bend publications Karnes Countywide and The Progress.
“It is an honor to make this transition and to be able to serve these communities with coverage they deserve,” said Leffler. “I feel like I really am improving my news skills on a daily basis, and to be able to grow alongside this area is a blessing.”
At 24 years of age, Leffler is a relatively new voice on the journalism stage.
He honed his craft with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism from Pennsylvania State University, attending from 2014 to 2018. There, he worked on the student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, as well as other local publications.
“I always knew I wanted to do something in journalism, and it really clicked for me in college,” the new editor remarked. “Being able to cover more worldly events, while still covering my personal loves, really opened my eyes to the fact I could make it in the industry.”
Leffler ventured to Texas in June of 2019, where he plied his trade with The Fairfield Recorder and Teague Chronicle newspapers. Highlights of his time in the Lone Star State thus far include covering basketball state championships at the Alamodome, as well as rediscovering his love for movie theaters.
“There are just so many to choose from, it’s totally different than Pennsylvania,” he explains.
“Drive-in experiences have never gone out of style here, and I always try to make it out to a weekend showing.”
His other main passion is sports, particularly his love for basketball. Much to many in Texas’ chagrin, his allegiances still lie with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Whether Leffler transitions to being a Spurs or Rockets fan remains to be seen, but his passion for journalism will be clear to Refugio and Goliad area readers going forward.
“Thomas is driven and passionate about providing his readers the best product he can, and that matches exactly our vision here at Coastal Bend Publishing,” said CBP Content Director Kevin J. Keller. “He hit the ground running when he got here and I’m excited to have him on staff with us.
“Our Goliad and Refugio publications are in good hands with him.”