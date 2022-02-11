Thank you for the hospitality
Editor:
The Goliad High School varsity basketball team and coaching staff would like to thank all the parents, Coach Mackay and business sponsors who helped provide a fantastic hospitality room for the coaches, officials and workers during our tournament over the Christmas break.
Sponsors included H4 Ranch Services, Victus, Destry and Pam Gruetzmacher, 2W Services and The Cracked Crab. The tournament was a huge success and we received many compliments on our facility as well as the great food provided by everyone.
John Reyes,
Goliad High School boys basketball coach
Purple Heart Cities United appreciates donations
Editor:
Purple Heart Cities United erected two monuments to recognize Refugio County Purple Heart recipients for their service and sacrifice. Purple Heart Cities United would like to gratefully thank everyone that donated to help finance the Purple Heart monuments. The monuments are located in Refugio’s and Woodsboro’s Veterans Memorial Park and were dedicated November 2021.
Special thanks to the businesses and individuals that donated raffle items, food and volunteered their time for all of the fundraisers hosted by Purple Heart Cities United. We truly appreciate everyone’s dedication to our cause.
We have also made it our mission to ensure that basic needs of citizens in our Purple Heart communities are met. Purple Heart Cities United was fortunate to be able to donate $1,000 to help many Refugio County residents with Christmas needs. It is our goal to continue to help and support veterans and their families in need. Please contact Johnny Karstedt, 361-543-9377 or Oscar Lerma, 361-543-0068 for questions or if know of someone that may need our assistance.
Thank you, God Bless & Semper Fi.
Johnny Karstedt, president
Purple Heart Cities United
Thankful for a stranger’s kindness
Editor:
I would like to thank the lady driving West on Commons Street, in a white Camaro, about two Thursday afternoons ago between the hours of 4:30 and 5 p.m. I was stuck in a ditch, at the hospital exit, in my wheelchair. This kind stranger came to my rescue. She got me out of the ditch and pushed me home, all the way to the elderly housing, and walked back to her car.
Thank you,
Linda Bland
The Goliad Advance-Guard and Refugio County Press welcomes letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our long-standing policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. Letters to the editor can be emailed to mtamez@mysoutex.com or dropped off at 111 N. Washington St. in Beeville.