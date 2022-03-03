Thank you for job well done
Editor:
To all the fire and law personnel who responded to the fire on the corner of Fort and Manahuilla, “thank you.” For the excellent job you did after responding “thank you.” The fire got very close to the round bales.
E. J. Bammert
