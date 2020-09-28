by Jeff Osborne
GOLIAD - The Goliad County Library recently reopened its doors to patrons, but with a few changes in place to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Those who want to use computers on site can still do so with the same one-hour per day time limit.
However, those checking out books are asked to make selections and then leave the library. The ability to sit and read books, newspapers and magazines on site has been suspended as a health precaution to help protect patrons.
County Librarian Claudine Janota said the library has seen an uptick in the number of people visiting, especially from those who need faxing and copying services.
She said while the library looks forward to a return to more normal conditions at some point, which would include children’s programs and play areas, for the time being those features are not available.
The library recently benefitted from the purchase of new books thanks to the Goliad Astron Club making a donation from Taste of Goliad proceeds.
These funds were used to purchase a number of new books for children and teens.
The library is open from 7 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more informatin visit www.co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.library, the library’s Facebook page or call 361-645-2291.