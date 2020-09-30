Library doors open for short visits

GOLIAD – The Goliad County Library recently reopened its doors to patrons, but with a few changes in place to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Those who want to use computers on site can still do so with the same one-hour per day time limit.
However, those checking out books are asked to make selections and then leave the library. The ability for visitors to sit and read books, newspapers and magazines on site has been suspended as a health precaution to help protect patrons.
County Librarian Claudine Janota said the library has seen an uptick in the number of people visiting, especially from those who need faxing and copying services...
