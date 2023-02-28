The Dennis M. O’Connor Library will hold its annual magazine sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 23 while titles last.
The sale will feature the following titles: Better Homes & Gardens, Consumer Reports, Cooking with Paula Deen, Country Gardens, Country Living, Country Sampler, Diabetics Self Management, Family Tree, Flea Market Décor, Food Network, Good Housekeeping, Guns & Ammo, Health, HGTV, National Geographic, People, Real Simple, Southern Lady, Southern Living, Taste of Home, Taste of the South, Texas Gardener, Texas Highways, Texas Monthly, Texas Parks & Wildlife and Woman’s Day.
All magazines are 25 cents each. All proceeds from the sale directly support the library’s circulating collections.