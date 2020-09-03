Library staff delivers treats to GISD

“If you give a teacher a cookie it will sweeten their day.”
That message was on the gift tags attached to bags of cookies the Goliad County Library staff delivered to the Goliad Independent School District Wednesday, Aug. 19.
In the past, platters of cookies have been delivered to the individual campuses on the first day of the school year; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, the cookies were placed in plastic bags this year.
Approximately 50 dozen cookies, of 10 to 12 varieties, were delivered to each of the three GISD campuses and the transportation department.