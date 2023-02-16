License plate reader systems to be installed on county roadways

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Feb. 2 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Call 361-358-2550 to have the Advance-Guard delivered to you for less than $3 per month.
Goliad County commissioners unanimously authorized the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office to enter into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the placement of license plate reader systems in the county.
During the Jan. 23 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told the commissioners that the two $92,000 would be funded by Operation Lone Star.
“In order to place those on a TxDOT right-of-way, we have to have an agreement with the (Texas Department of Public Safety) and TxDOT,” Boyd said. “This is beginning that process.”
Boyd said the equipment should be
delivered in February and utilized immediately at various locations.
The commissioners unanimously approved the nominations of Pct. 4 Commissioner Kevin Fagg and Precinct 2 Commissioner David Young to serve on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission board.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a grant application for the state’s rifle-resistant body armor grant program.
In other action, commissioners declared three pieces of equipment as surplus per the request of Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby, approved the removal of equipment and supplies at the 407 S. Market Street building, and approved the nomination of Brumby for the Goliad County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
