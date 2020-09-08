GOLIAD – Christopher Allen Debord has pleaded guilty to the murder of Margaret Ellen Tucker of Goliad County.
Debord was sentenced to life in prison on Aug. 27. Under the Texas Government Code, Debord will not be eligible for parole for 30 years.
Debord was charged in October 2019 in the shooting death of Tucker, a 62-year-old resident of the Schroeder area.
Tucker was found dead in her home on Sept. 29 when she failed to respond to her mother’s attempts to rouse her, officials have said. A subsequent autopsy revealed she had been shot with a small-caliber weapon.
