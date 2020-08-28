GOLIAD – During uncertain economic times, success cannot be taken for granted, and beyond that the possibility of expansion seems even more remote, but that’s exactly the position that Lily Grace Boutique is enjoying thanks to loyal customers. The Goliad based women’s clothing store is not only thriving in its location on Commercial Street on the Goliad town square, it is also doing well online and was recently able to open up a pop up location in the Victoria Mall.
