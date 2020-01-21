GOLIAD – The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Goliad County and the Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District cordially invite the public to attend a Local Working Group meeting.
The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 142 N. Courthouse Square in Goliad.
Field offices have begun the process of gathering input on conservation issues and priorities for fiscal year 2021.
Local Work Groups offer a seat at the table for interested individuals and groups to advise NRCS on how best to set priorities and locally implement conservation programs.
The agenda of the meeting will update attendees on recent conservation efforts and will collect public input to help guide future conservation activities.
Current Farm Bill information will be provided along with details on obtaining federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Goliad County.
“Wildlife Habitat” will be a general topic of discussion led by local biologists.
Call the Goliad USDA office at 361-645-2350, ext. 3, for information. E-mails may be directed to district conservationist, Misti Thompson, at misti.thompson@usda.gov or the Goliad County SWCD at goliadcounty@swcd.texas.gov.