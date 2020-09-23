GOLIAD – Responding to a chronic problem of overtime pay for Goliad County’s Emergency Medical Services department that has strained the county budget, Alicia Cowley, who has an extensive background in operating an emergency clinic offered her input during a public hearing at the Goliad County Commissioners Court on Sept. 8.
A Goliad County resident, Cowley worked as a registered nurse who has served as manager of multiple emergency departments over 35 years. She retired as an emergency room nurse from Christus Spohn Health Systems.
“I want to talk about the EMS budget,” Cowley said. “For decades I ran an emergency department open 24/7 with a budget of $3 to $5 million, and I had to stick to that budget.”
Cowley noted that the areas of the budget that were the biggest expenses included the sheriff’s department, non-departmental items which include insurance, outside auditing requirements and the appraisal district, and the EMS.
“San Antonio is looking at a budget next year and they are expecting 4 percent less income because of COVID,” Cowley said, adding that Goliad County should also be bracing for a budget disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This budget you’re going to be passing is crucial to the community,” she said.
The sheriff’s department provides reports on its responses to calls received, and Cowley said she thought it would be helpful if the EMS did that as well.
“You are paying 16 hours of overtime to everybody in the EMS,” she said. “Whoever works that seventh day makes a fistful of money.”
Cowley said she is not concerned about the quality of service the local EMS provides but rather the high cost involved.
“The EMS is good here — they know us and provide lots of care to all of us,” she said. “I’m talking about the business side of health care. We need y’all to run the county in a business-like manner,” she told the commissioners court.
“Let’s not talk about what it takes to get EMS here. We pay more than Victoria and more than Beeville. We pay enough to get people here.”
She said any consideration of raises for county employees is overshadowed by the overtime pay for EMS employees.
“Y’all talk about raises – it all goes into (EMS) overtime. I appreciate what EMS is doing,” but the business side is flawed, Cowley said.
County Judge Mike Bennett said he had talked to Cowley previously, and she told him the answer to the overtime dilemma is to hire a half crew so that the last EMS crew of the week is not on overtime.
“You hire a half crew, and you’ll save thousands upon thousands of dollars,” Cowley said.
Bennett agreed. “You’ll eliminate the overtime and save a tremendous amount of money. Everybody will get a rude awakening if the power plant (which provides a significant amount of tax money for the county) finally shuts down. We need to learn to operate efficiently,” he said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns expressed concerns about the ability to hire EMS personnel for Goliad County.
“I don’t see people knocking down the door (to work for Goliad County EMS),” he said.
Bennett said he believes county leaders should listen to what Cowley has to say.
“I brought Alicia to look at the problem because she’s got experience, and I think we need her help,” he said. “She’s willing, and she’s available. ... The scheduling is the issue.”