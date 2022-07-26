Lyon feels ready for challenges as new GISD superintendent

Holly Lyon’s ascent to Goliad ISD superintendent was surprising even to her.
Lyon was hired as the principal at Goliad Middle School just a year ago. By the middle of the 2021-22 school year, she was promoted to executive director of academic services.
When superintendent Stacey Ackley took a leave of absence in April, Lyon was named the school district’s interim superintendent.
After Ackley’s resignation in May, Lyon was named the lone finalist for the position. She officially took over the job on June 27.
“I think we’re ready,” Lyon said of the upcoming school year. “I think we have a great administrative team assembled. Our teachers have been to training throughout the summer and have some really great new ideas.”
Lyon is tasked with helping Goliad ISD repair its image after allegations of racism and bullying in the district tarnished the spring semester.
Ackley and former Goliad High School Principal Missy Gimble both took leaves of absence and later resigned.
Goliad ISD saw a bond issue that called for improved facilities fail at the ballot boxes.
“We had a rough semester,” Lyon said. “I think it also gave us an opportunity to see areas that we need to improve and grow in. We got to hear from different stakeholders, so it wasn’t all bad. It surfaced a lot of concerns that were either perceived or real.”
Lyon said the district will offer sensitivity training to employees and students over the next school year.
“We do have a lot of training planned along the lines of some of the mandates from the state on social emotional learning,” Lyon said. “Tying that into what we look at for equity and unity is going to be really important.
“We’re also looking at student programs that we can implement through our character education program as well.”
According to Lyon, another priority this school year is improving communication.
“Because I was able to serve in a few different roles the last school year, I’ve been able to see some holes in our communication,” Lyon said. “So we’re redoing our website. We also have a new app to communicate with parents and students. In fact, all our student texting or messaging will go through that app.”
Lyon said some security advancements will have to be put on hold.
“There were some security areas that would have been addressed through the bond,” Lyon said. “Sadly, we won’t be able to this go-round.
One change this school year will be cafeteria menus.
“One of the most exciting things we’ve done is redo our menu in all three cafeterias,” Lyon said. “We’ll have new recipes. We polled students last year and there were some concerns.”
Lyon said the school district’s COVID-19 protocols will remain the same.
“We are continuing to do more cleansing of the classrooms,” Lyon said. “We’re looking at doing something with the filtration systems. We’ll continue with our protocols and then just follow the guidance that we get.”
Lyon said she looks forward to her second year in Goliad ISD after her whirlwind first year.
“The pace has actually slowed down for me a lot,” Lyon said. “We’ve got a lot of good people. We have a lot of potential that is untapped. There is so much we can do to be even better than what we are.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•