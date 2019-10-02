GOLIAD – A Main Street project to replace the high-pressure sodium-vapor lights around the courthouse is a step closer.
Main Street director Keli Miller Monday announced that the GVEC Charitable Foundation has approved Main Street’s bid for a $14,800 grant for the lights.
Main Street wants to replace 20 of the existing orange-colored lights with the brighter, white bulbs citing safety and security concerns.
A sample of the proposed lights has been on display since March in a light fixture opposite the Empresario Restaurant.
GVEC obtains the funds from participating members of the Guadalupe Valley Electric Coop who have agreed to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the nearest dollar.
GVEC distributes 80 percent of the accrued funds to community improvement projects.
“GVEC is excited to be part of your community development effort; we look forward to working with you as you complete the work, Darren Schauer, GVEC’s CEO, told Miller in his approval e-mail.
Miller expects officially to receive the grant award at a ceremony later this month.
“It will take about 90 days for the lights to arrive after they are purchased,” Miller says.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com