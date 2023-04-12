Main Street Goliad Easter Egg Hunt moved indoors

Inclement weather could not dampen the spirits of Goliad County youngsters participating in the 2023 Main Street Goliad Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 5.
The Easter Bunny went indoors as children hunted for 10,553 plastic eggs filled with goodies inside the Goliad Events Center.
Eighteen sponsors provided 18 new bicycles to be given away at the event.
The winners of the bicycles were Case Fortenberry, Karlie Hernandez, Billy Castro, Scarlett Boone, Aidan Wells, Madilynn Sawyer, Royce Peuttus, Olivia Buesing, Elo Bridges, Paisley Acosta, Bronson Arredondo, Arianna Guerra, Reegan Gaona, Harlie Weiser, Terrence Brock, Mayleigh Burnett, Blayne Youngblood and Taylor Shelton.
The sponsors were It’s A Small World Nursery School, Double JC Ranch, Aztec Ford, RE/MAX Realtor Patricia Morris, Minnehula Baptist Church, RE/MAX Realtor Amanda Fuller, Jay Newberry of the Goliad Farm Bureau, The Soul Emporium, Glam Goliad, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon, Goliad Animal Clinic, Lowe’s Markets, Mr. & Mrs. Sprague, and Highway Garage.
