Main Street Goliad is gearing up for its 26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
This year’s Easter Egg Hunt will be open to Goliad Elementary School students and local daycares in Goliad, only. The hunt will be held Thursday, April 14 at the Goliad Courthouse Square.
The organization is accepting Easter egg donations through Monday, April 11. Those who wish to donate are asked to drop off their donation of eight dozen pre-filled eggs at Goliad City Hall. The eggs can have candy, coins, stickers or little toys inside.
In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, the event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, bicycle and gift basket giveaways and snow cones.
Each student will receive a free 9-ounce Kona Ice snow cone. Sponsorships are being accepted to assist with the expense of the snow cones. The business name/logo will be promoted on Main Street’s website, social media and signage during the event.
All sponsorship checks should be made payable to the City of Goliad Main Street.
Those who are interested in donating eggs or being a sponsor shouldcontact Keli Miller at (361) 645-3454 or at keli.miller@goliadtx.net.