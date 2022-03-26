“Main Street Goliad is gearing up for our 26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and we need your help,” said Keli Miller.
This year’s Easter Egg Hunt will be open to Goliad Elementary School students and local daycares in Goliad, only. The hunt will be held Thursday, April 14, at the Goliad Courthouse Square.
The organization is accepting Easter egg donations through Monday, April 11. Those who wish to donate are asked to drop off their donation of eight dozen pre-filled eggs at Goliad City Hall. The eggs can have candy, coins, stickers or little toys inside.
Miller said, “We highly encourage businesses to seal their eggs with their logo stickers to receive free advertisement.
“All other eggs should be sealed with a strip of tape.”
In addition to the Easter egg hunt the event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, bicycle and gift basket giveaways and snow cones.
Each student will receive a free 9 oz Kona Ice snow cone. Sponsorships are being accepted to assist with the expense of the snow cones. The business name/logo will be promoted on Main Street’s website, social media and signage during the event.
All sponsorship checks should be made payable to the City of Goliad Main Street.
Sponsorships are also needed for the bicycle and gift basket giveaways.
Bicycles are needed for both boys and girls, ages three to 11 years old (pre-k through 5th grade).
Bike sponsors are responsible for purchasing a brand new bike for the selected grade level/gender. Bikes are to be dropped off at Goliad City Hall by Monday, April 11.
Those who are interested in donating eggs or being a sponsor shouldcontact Keli Miller at 361-645-3454 or at keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
Information submitted by Keli Miller, with Main Street Goliad