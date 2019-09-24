GOLIAD – Goliad Main Street will host a fall style show at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Mustang Cantina Courtyard. The gate will open at 10:30 a.m. The show will feature 12 boutiques from downtown Goliad showcasing the latest fashion trends, appetizers from local restaurants and live music. Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the show. The cost of the event is $10 per person. Pre-sale tickets are available at the businesses on the square and at Goliad City Hall. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.