Jimmy Garcia says he just wants answers.
Garcia has addressed the city of Goliad aldermen three times during public comment of recent meetings, expressing his concerns with comments made about his wife by an alderwoman.
Garcia’s wife applied for the city secretary position last fall and was called in for an interview in October.
“She said she had a really good interview,” Garcia said of his wife, who is an accounts payable specialist with the city of Beeville.
But after not hearing back from the city of Goliad for over a month, Garcia said he contacted an alderman and was told his wife wasn’t offered the job because she did not have experience as a city secretary.
“We never received a phone call or email thanking her for applying and interviewing, nothing,” Garcia said.
Garcia then requested the minutes of the special meeting on Oct. 24 in which the city secretary job search was discussed in an open session by the aldermen.
“I got the audio of the meeting on a thumb drive,” Garcia said. “I didn’t take the time to listen to it until about a month or so.”
What Garcia and his wife heard has troubled them for months.Midway during the meeting, alderwoman Mary Gleinser said she had “grave concerns” about hiring Garcia’s wife and mentioned she was employed at the city of Goliad and Goliad County when both public entities were accused of misappropriation of funds.
“Historically, the books at the county auditor’s office have been a mess,” Gleinser said. “I’m not saying she has anything to do with that, but I have to wonder what has gone on during that time frame. She was working there. What happened? It’s not her fault, but it does cast doubt.”
What troubled Garcia most about the audio was a portion in which he feels Gleinser was questioning his wife’s character.
Near the end of the discussion, Gleinser said, “I’m not so sure if (her) loyalties would be to the city or her friends.”
“I wouldn’t go that far,” alderwoman Robin Alaniz said. “I couldn’t tell that from the interview at all.”
Garcia said the comment by Gleinser questioning his wife’s character was inexcusable.
“It’s not only defamation; it’s slander,” Garcia said. “Why did she have to attack my wife’s character?”
Gleinser expressed her favor for another candidate.
“She just wants a job in Goliad,” Gleinser said of Garcia’s wife.
The city decided to repost the position and eventually hired Jill Shelton in January as city secretary/city administrator. Shelton resigned before finishing one month on the job, citing “differences of opinions on issues with certain council members” as a main reason for her resignation.
“We are glad that my wife wasn’t selected based on what they did to the last employee,” said Garcia, who is contemplating legal action. “But they had no right to trash my wife after her interview.”
Gleinser was contacted by the Advance-Guard but declined comment.
