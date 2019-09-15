GOLIAD – A Hispanic Heritage exhibit has opened at the The Market House Museum. “It features an extensive collection of Mexican pottery (right photo) on loan from Will Merritt, which includes an exquisite pottery pot which he recently acquired that is believed to be made by the Tarahumara Indians in northern Mexico,” says Curator Lynda Breeding. Merritt also loaned some of his religious iconography – which he has been collecting over the years. “The exhibit includes a display of the Dios de los Muertos (top photo) and a replica of the La Bahia with Our Lady of Loretto, that was loaned by Gay Urban and the Square Gallery,” Breeding says. “Sherry Garcia has loaned one of her dresses from the General Zaragoza Pageant and Paloma Torres has loaned two dresses from the Ballet de Folklorico de Goliad that are used by the young girls who perform the traditional Mexican dances,” she says. In addition, the museum found a Mexican cutout book published in 1928, which has been turned into a miniature La Bahia at the turn of the 19th century. The display will be on exhibit through Dec. 31.
