Marr announces for re-election as district judge of 24th Judicial District

REGIONAL – Judge Jack Marr announced Friday Oct. 28, that he will seek re-election in the 2020 Republican Primary. A native Texan, Marr has served as District Judge of the 24th Judicial District since 2013. This judicial district covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio and Victoria counties.
As a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists and a practicing attorney in Victoria, Marr was repeatedly recognized as a “Super Lawyer” by Texas Monthly magazine. Following his election as Judge of the 24th District Court, Marr received the Allison Unger Award for Outstanding Contributions to Family Law from the Texas Family Law Foundation. In 2018, Marr was honored by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers with their Outstanding Jurist Award. Before and after becoming district judge in 2013, Marr has continued to serve as a faculty member for continuing legal education seminars presented by the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Center for the Judiciary. He also serves as chairman of the legislative committee of the family law section of the State Bar of Texas.
As an attorney practicing in Victoria and the surrounding area for more than 35 years, Marr handled more than 2,000 cases involving many different legal issues. As Judge of the 24th District Court, Marr has presided over numerous complex civil, criminal, and family law cases, including complicated oil and gas cases, personal injury cases, first degree felonies and capital murder cases.
“I believe strongly in our constitution, and that people who come to court deserve to have their legal cases decided based on the constitution and laws as written, not based on politics or judicial activism. One size does not fit all when it comes to the cases people bring to court, and I strive every day as a judge to apply the law with wisdom and fairness,” Marr stated.
Marr holds a bachelor’s degree in business along with a law degree from Texas Tech University. He has been Board Certified as a family law specialist since 1983, and has completed more than 2,200 hours of continuing legal education.
He has been married to his wife Sharon for 48 years; they have two sons and four grandchildren. An avid hunter and fisherman, Marr is a member of CCA and Ducks Unlimited.
“It’s my duty as a judge to listen to people and pay close attention to the facts in each case, then apply the law justly to those facts. I make it a priority to decide cases without delay after hearing all sides, and treat everyone with fairness and respect. It’s an honor to serve as a district judge, and I would be honored to continue working for you in the courtroom,” Marr concluded.