Matter of mold

GOLIAD – Both the Goliad County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Goliad County Rural Transit are in need of permanent homes.
But due to mold, the county-owned structure known as the “transit building” at the corner of West Franklin and South Church streets, is not a viable option at this time. This is why the Goliad County Commissioners Court, at its March 9 meeting, voted that Victoria-based architects Rawley McCoy & Associates should devise a plan to rehabilitate the structure. This, according to County Judge Mike Bennett, will include removing the existing sleeping quarters, office area and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
John Creech, former EMS director, said, “We noticed in certain bays that these guys were getting sick at work. We thought it was from the air conditioner. The mold has been there for a long time, at least four years.”
EMS currently keeps its vehicles at the Precinct 1 shop, Bennett said. Rural transit vehicles are kept there, said Executive Director Mary Wade.
“They gave me the building to renovate for transit,” Wade said after the meeting. “They already knew there was mold.”
Commissioner David Bruns raised concern over the EMS squad having no place to go. Fellow Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said, “If we do this, we have to move on EMS. We can’t leave them like this.”
Bennett said commissioners Bruns and Alonzo Morales were put in charge of finding a new place where EMS could be housed.
“Thus far, they have not completed that task,” Bennett said.