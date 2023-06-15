Mayor's husband banned from City Hall

Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses’ husband was banned from City Hall by a 3-2 vote of city councilpersons during their June 14 meeting.
Councilperson Mary Gleinser made the motion to appoint City Attorney Barbara Boulware-Wells to “arrange an independent, unbiased investigation of all the events that occurred” during a May 10 verbal altercation between the mayor’s husband, Jason Moses, and Goliad Finance Officer Sherry Kuenstler. In the same motion, Gleinser moved to ban Jason Moses from City Hall until the council has received the results of the investigation.
Councilpersons Robin Alaniz and Luis Rodriguez voted with Gleinser on the motion. Councilpersons Jimmy Garcia and Lydia Flores voted against the motion.
The decision came after councilpersons watched video of Jason Moses entering City Hall on May 10.
Read more about the June 14 city council meeting in the June 22 edition of the Advance-Guard.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•