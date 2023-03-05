Meet Aztec Ford’s own ‘Mr. Fixit’

By Barbara Martin
Coastal Bend Publishing Company
If you were to ask Len Brothers what his occupation is, he would say that he is a service technician at Aztec Ford in Goliad. While that is certainly true, Brothers has been in that position for almost eight years, the title alone does not paint the complete picture.
Perhaps a better question would be, what do you do? The answer will reveal that Brothers is an automobile physician, so to speak, who knows vehicles from the inside out.
Part of his duties include performing diagnostic checks, whether it be to determine why a check engine light has come on or for an electrical problem. Once that is done, he can move on to the next step, fixing the problem and getting the vehicle back to its owner.
Diagnostic checks are just one aspect of Brothers’ daily routine. He also lends his skills to brake jobs, front end alignments, air conditioner repairs, tire installations and rotations, engine oil changes, state inspections, factory recalls and warranty work.
With a variety of issues that he might be faced with on any given day, for Brothers, there is no such thing as a routine day. And he doesn’t really see too many slow days on the job. He stays busy; but, that’s what he enjoys about his job. He said, “There is something new and challenging everyday.”
During his career, Brothers has seen quite a lot of technological advancements be made in the automobile industry. And he has kept up with them. He has continued to receive the necessary training in order to advance his skills. He said that has helped him to be able to stay in his position this long.
Added to that are his attitude and work ethic. Brothers describes himself as having a great attitude and always being on time for work. And he says he is not afraid to tackle any job.
He revealed that his motivation is, “The great feeling of finding and fixing problems and making the customer happy.”