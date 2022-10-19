Members, friends celebrate church’s 150th anniversary

To God be the glory for the great things he has done! That was the overall theme chosen by the members of the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad as they celebrated the church’s 150th anniversary the weekend of Sept. 23-25.
Thankfulness, excitement, love and an overall sense of welcome were in the air as former members, family and friends from near and far came to be a part of the momentous occasion. Some came and spent the entire weekend in Goliad
The occasion was marked with a gospel musical, community barbecue and special worship services. Each of the events were well attended.
A musical featuring James “JC” Edwards was held Friday, Sept. 23. Some of the songs sang were “Rejoice and Be Glad,” “Blessings in This House” and “Worship the Lamb.”
In addition to the Fannin Street choir other musical guests were cellist Penny Johnson, of Seguin; bass guitarist Herman Lampkin, of Seguin; saxophonist Alonzo Henderson, of Victoria; percussionist Justin Ross, of Goliad; vocalist Shelia Edwards, of Goliad; vocalist Faye Moore, of Houston and the First United Methodist Church Choir, of Goliad.
JC Edwards performed the self-penned vignette, “A Meeting Tonight” with the accompaniment of the choirs.
Refreshments of sandwiches, cookies and punch were served after the musical.
Approximately 250 free barbecue sandwiches were served at the congregations’ church and community barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Among the activities at the event were a bounce house, line dancing, horseshoes, corn hole, a spin-to-win game and rock painting. Rev. Matthew Edison, Chaplin at Methodist Health Care System in San Antonio, served as the events’ DJ.
The ribbon cutting for the developing Spiritual Health and Wellness Park Walking Trail was held at 2 p.m.
Congregant, Gladys Edwards, performed the ribbon cutting honors.
It was the God-given vision of her late husband, the Rev. Darryl Edwards, that the church acquire the entire block of land around the church, build a fellowship hall and use the land to benefit the community.
To date, the land has been acquired and cleared, the fellowship hall has been built and a walking trail is in place. Rev. Edwards pastored Fannin Street UMC until his death, in 2015.
The members of the church are dedicated in their efforts to see Edwards’ vision come to fruition. The work will continue with plans in place to landscape the park, add prayer stations, benches, picnic tables and electric lightning. Those projects will be completed as the church is blessed monetarily through grants, donations and fundraisers.
Following the ribbon cutting, those in attendance set out on an inaugural walk of the trail.
The rocks painted at the community barbecue will eventually be placed in the wellness park
Each of the four ministers on program for the two Sunday, Sept. 25, services grew up in the Fannin Street United Methodist Church.
Assistant pastor, the Rev. Ester Walter Fair, served as the worship leader for the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Wanda Taylor Bess was the guest preacher. Her sermon topic was “One God, One Church, One People.”
Following that service a lunch of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert was served.
The Rev. Dr. Austin Frederick Jr., pastor, served as the worship leader at the 3 p.m. anniversary service.
The guest preacher was the Rev. Edward Perry, Associate minister at the Holman Street Baptist Church of Houston. His sermon topic was “The Church is Still Standing.”
Musical selections were rendered by the Fannin Street Choir and guests Joyce Snell, Shelia Edwards, JC Edwards and Faye Moore.
A memorial period, with the lighting of candles and a family roll call, was held in remembrance of deceased members. Patricia Fair, Della Bland and Sallie Edwards Frederick performed those duties.
Family names called out were Gentry, Perry, Mayberry, Shelton, Bland, Whitby, Taylor, Shiner, Edwards, Frederick, Houck, Perryman and Todd.
The meal after the afternoon service consisted of chicken and dressing, corn, green beans, potato salad and dessert.
Members of the Goliad community and local businesses participated in this celebration in a big way. They attended the events, donated financially to help with the rental fees of the tents, chairs and the bounce house, along with other expenses. There were also donations of water, ice and drinks. Others loaned plants and equipment. And lastly, members of the local churches and others in the community baked the cookies and desserts that were served throughout the weekend.
Souvenir programs/books were provided to those who attended the Sunday service. The programs contain the church history, a list of the church’s pastors down through the years and photos of former and present members. The majority of the photos are in color.
The church has additional programs/books available for a $10 donation, as well as, USB zip drives containing more than 300 pictures for a donation of $5. The items can be obtained by sending a minimum donation to Fannin Street United Methodist Church, attention: Sallie Frederick, PO Box 342, Goliad77963.