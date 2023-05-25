Memorial Day ceremony set for May 29 in Goliad

The American Legion will be honoring the World War II veterans and all veterans at 10 a.m. on May 29 at the World War II monument on the Courthouse Square.
The public is invited to come and hear Major Georgia Lee Swichheimer, retired major in the United States Marine Corp and local rancher speak.
What makes a hero? When I was little, my dad and two brothers were my heroes. As I got older, I learned that there all kinds of heroes. It was always the one person who stood up for what was right and good.
Heroic measures can be small or large, and each one makes the world a better place.
Today, I will introduce three men from Goliad who are heroes in my mind. All these men are over 90 years of age, and that in itself is a feat that not many of us will see, but these three men were in World War II, and I have been told that they are the last three in Goliad that can claim this honor.
First let me introduce to the oldest, Harold Loyd Bammert. Loydie was born June 4, 1925 to Albert and Elnora Kornfueher Bammert in Weesatche. He had three siblings – Weldon, who was in the Army in WWII; A. J., who served in Korea; and Lori, whose husband was an officer in the service.
Before Loydie could graduate from high school, he was drafted in to the Army. He ended up at the Midland Air Field in Midland. There he was assigned to be the ground crew to one plane. Everywhere that plane flew, Loydie went also. He said he flew all over the U.S., and without this travel he probably would have never left Texas.
Loydie married Rosemarie Meyer and Rosemarie and he had six daughters – Sharon, Judith, Rebecca, Debra, Lori, and Michel.
Rosemarie is remembered with much love from anyone who has looked for someone’s place of burial as she organized the Goliad County Cemetery Book in the 1980s.
Loydie still lives in Weesatche, but does not get out much these days due to a few ailments.
Second, I would like to introduce you to Harry Heil, who was also born in 1925 on Sept. 28 in Weesatche. His parents were Fritz and Emilie Wenzel Heil. They had three children – Irene, Harry, and James.
Harry was drafted and spent much time in the Navy in Corpus Christi. There he was a chauffeur for the lieutenants and other officers. He says not many men had their driver’s licenses, so he was placed in that job. When asked if he ever saw any of the German boats around Corpus Christi, he replied, “I never saw any, but they said that there were German subs out there.”
Harry married Ruby Nell Loest in 1946 and the two had four children – Donna, Cynthia, Keith, and Mark. Harry still drives and is seen often at Dairy Queen. I had the pleasure of meeting him at the beauty shop one day. He is a joy to talk with.
The third and last hero, is a friend of mine. I met him after moving to Goliad at the Goliad County Historical Commission at an early meeting I attended.
I have visited in his home and he is a quiet, unassuming, and sweet man. He was born Dec. 22, 1927 in Houston to Telesforo and Ricarda Segura Zermeno, and comes from a large family. William told me that he was in the last draft group to be drafted, and when they reported to the Army, they were told they could either enlist or be sent home as the war was over.
He decided to join for the 18 months that they offered him, and was made a medic in the service. He was sent to Augusta, Ga., to serve the returning wounded troops who were sent to Oliver General Hospital. He returned to Houston where he married Estella Martinez in August 1948. He and Estella had three sons and a daughter – Arturo, Larry, Ruben, and Paula. William can still drive, and can be seen at the grocery store sometimes.
Don’t forget the American Legion will be honoring these three men on May 29 at the World War II monument at 10 a.m. Those who have a name that they would like added to the list that the American Legion and the Goliad County Historical Commission is compiling, call the museum, 645-8767; or come by and provide the information.
The museum has well over 600 so far, and is looking for all veterans’ names to add to the list, along with a photo and whatever information might be available.