Meyersville man charged with burglary of Goliad County church

A Meyersville man charged with burglary of a Goliad County church was arrested by Goliad County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday, according to a post on the GCSO Facebook page.
According to the post, Philip Maas "entered a church in northern Goliad County and stole property that did not belong to him."
The post also reads, "As it is written 'He who steals must steal no longer...'"
The post said Maas is housed at the Goliad County Jail, "where he will be able to reflect on his mistakes as he awaits trial."
GCSO was assisted by the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, according to the post.
