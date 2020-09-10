GOLIAD – Sacred. That is what Goliad State Park can be described as. This hallowed ground is home to the Mission Espiritu Santo. Originally built in 1749, the walls that make up the Mission have seen their fair share of amazing and rich history. Mission Espiritu Santo had more than 300 natives living inside its walls, making it their own little town.
“Visitors that come to see us, most of the time they come because of the Mission, because of the history. They stumble on the fact that we have beautiful camp sites. We are right on the river. They can come paddle. And so it's a very small park, so it's quiet. I think that's one of the things I like, that it's just always something neat for the visitors to do and for us to be involved in,” says Goliad State Park Superintendent Brenda while commenting on the many different activities the park has to offer to its visitors.
Mission Espiritu Santo is featured alongside two other stops— Pop Central Popcorn in Beaumont and Tru Jamaica in Waco.
