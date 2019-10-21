GOLIAD – Hundreds of bikers are expected here Saturday, Oct. 19, for the 28th annual Missions Tour de Goliad ride.
The event is sponsored by the Goliad Chamber of Commerce.
“The cycling event is not only a mainstay for the community, but it also has become one of the most beloved rides in Texas,” says Chamber Director Rachel Caraway.
The ride is expected to attract at least 250 riders.
“Participants come from all over the state,” she says, “from Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth and the Rio Grande Valley.”
The event offers 10-, 30- and 50-mile and a 100-kilometer Metric Century ride.
Registration is $35 per individual rider and $30 for teams of four. Online registration is available.
Registered riders may pick up their packets between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
The rides begin Saturday at 8 a.m.
“The routes provide the riders with an opportunity to experience a region of Texas that played a significant role in the Texas Revolution,” Caraway says.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.