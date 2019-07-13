GOLIAD – Four more people are in the Goliad County jail with charges related to the killing of a 19-year-old Nathan Cortinas on June 13.
He was inside an automobile with 18-year-old Briana Bexley – who was wounded in the shooting – and her infant son.
Goliad sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Daniel Mendoza on charges of capital murder; Justice of the Peace Stephen Kennedy set bond at $250,000.
This week, additional charges were filed against Mendoza, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, two counts of endangering a child and one count of organized criminal activity. Total bonds amount to $430,000.
Deputies now have arrested four more in connection with the killing.
Arrested are:
•April Ara Beveridge, 27, charged with capital murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and endangering a child. Her total bond is $360,000.
•Jade Ayana Culpepper, 36, charged with capital murder, endangering a child and engaging in organized criminal activity. Total bond: $360,000.
•Jose Ignacio Hernandez, 18, charged with capital murder, endangering a child, assault, burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of firearm. Total bond: $402,000.
•Joseph Brian Segura, 26, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, endangering a child and engaging in organized criminal activity. Total bond: $190,000.
“There was ongoing bad blood here that just spiraled out of control,” said Sheriff’s Captain John Pape. “The dispute was over $60.
Sheriff’s deputy Donna Starry and Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington are the chief investigators.
“We anticipate more arrests,” Pape added.