GOLIAD – This week’s Thursday program will feature Mr. Kippy.
Mr. Kippy is a children’s librarian from the San Patricio County Library. He will entertain the children with stories, music, drama, theatrics and interactive play.
The program is from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and offered to children from 6 to 10 years old.
The last program for the summer will be Thursday, July 18.
The library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the moon as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar mission.
Children will decorate cupcakes and make rocket ships.
There still is time for children to join the summer reading club. At sign up each child receives a goodie bag filled with incentives including Whataburger, Stripes and Dairy Queen coupons. Children also receive a free book when joining the reading club.
The last Monday Matinee of the summer is scheduled for July 15. “How to Train Your Dragon 3” will be featured. It is rated Parental Guidance (PG).
The movie begins at 2 p.m. and children ages 6 to 13 years old are invited to attend. Free refreshments for all.
For information stop by the library at 320 S. Commercial or call 361-645-2291.
The library encourages guardians to bring children to the Goliad County Library this summer and discover a “Universe of Stories.”