GOLIAD – The Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Goliad unveiled its Texas Historical Commission marker Saturday, Aug. 17.
The marker was unveiled by The Rev. Terry Glover, pastor. Joyce Comfort, parishioner, read the inscription on the marker to a group of observers. Representatives from the Goliad City Council and Goliad Historical Society spoke at the event. The Rev. Ricky Campbell, of Houston, was the guest preacher.
The Mt. Moriah Baptist Church was organized in 1884 by a group of six believers. The original name of the church was the Free Mission Baptist Church of Goliad.
Descendants of some of the organizers of the church still are active members today.