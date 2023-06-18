Multi-sport standout was motivated by coach

Coach Jess Odem has had one of the greatest impacts on my life.
Playing for her since my freshman year has taught me so much about my athletic career and life. She has always believed in me and is always the first person to tell me I can and will achieve anything.
Coach Odem has offered me guidance and support through athletics, academics and life in general. She has challenged me on and off the court and has never failed to put a smile on my face.
Some of the best memories with Coach Odem are during volleyball and basketball games. The amount of hype and support she brings to the table is unmatched, and it’s also what makes me so thankful to have had her as a mentor throughout high school.
I will never forget the constant jokes she would make during practices that would have the whole team burst out with laughter, or her motivating the team and just being there for us constantly.
One of my favorite traits about Coach Odem is that she will do anything to protect us and make sure we are being outstanding student-athletes on and off the court. She doesn’t just care about how we do in games or practices, but also how we are doing in school and making sure we are obtaining good grades.
Coach Odem has always wanted more for me than I have ever imagined having for myself. She is my No. 1 fan even when it feels like she’s not on my side. She’s always there to make sure I am the best version of myself, whether it be on the court or off the court.
These past four years have been nothing short of amazing with her coaching and mentoring me. She has always been there to push me and make sure I am doing my very best in anything I do. I honestly will never be able to thank her enough for being the best role model to learn from.