GOLIAD – Life was back as it once was behind the walls of the Presidio La Bahia.
On Feb. 22, reenactors were hand digging a trench that would support a new defence wall being built behind the stone barrier that surrounds this fort.
On the other corner, a blacksmith hammered away at his coal forge.
This was life in the early 1800s.
The wall being constructed that morning, which runs along the western front of the presidio, will take time as the hard ground would slow the process.
“I would be happy if we could get half of it done today,” said Scott McMahon, director of the restored presidio.
Like the others, he was working in period garb with period tools – a challenge that would help them better understand life in the presidio.
“When we do this, it gives us a better understanding of what life would have been like and what these guys were thinking about as they worked.”
The cedar post secure wall would hold back a mountain of dirt taken from a six-foot wide, four-foot deep trench dug behind it. This would give defenders a place to stand.
“This would allow us to fire our guns and not be exposed to return fire,” said Wade Dillon, a re-enactor from Sweeney, helping build the wall.
Dillon, like the handful of others, was using a shovel and pickaxe to break through the hard ground.
“Along with wearing the clothes and doing the work they were doing during the period, this helps us immerse ourselves in their lives,” he said.
Across the field, Colt Williams was hammering a length of rod into a hook — a simple task with modern equipment but not so with a billow and hot coals.
“I have been forging for four years,” he said. “I like to come down here on weekends.”
That day, he was making sure the bellows were working in preparation for this year’s reenactment at the presidio later this month.
He is still learning his craft, honing his skills with the masters of the Goliad Forge.
“I am a welder by trade,” he said. “I have been steadily practicing (forging) on the weekends.”
His shop at home is simple.
“I just have what a basic farmer would have at home,” he said. “It is the most basic stuff.”
But with that, he is able to make everything someone of this era, and even a modern farmer or rancher, might need.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.