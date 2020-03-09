Museum to undergo repairs; exhibit opens

GOLIAD – The maintenance isn’t major, but it will ensure that this building, which has stood since 1871, will continue to house the treasures of the past.
Wally Saage, chair with the Goliad County Historical Commission, said a few of the boards are beginning to rot and green mold is appearing on portions of the historic building.
“I’ve talked to the state already about that, and they’ve they said for general maintenance, there shouldn’t be any problem,” Saage said. “All of the footings along the bottom are rotting and in need of repair.”
The worst is the portion that faces Franklin street.
“It’s got a lot of green algae growth from the drip-line, and there’s a board at the bottom that has some dry rot,” he said.
“I don’t think it is going to be anything major.”
The amount is expected to be less than the $7,500 set as the maximum before three bids are required by city council.
“I don’t think it will be too major,” he said.
Additionally, he hopes to remove the wire netting that encompasses the windows of this building.
“I’m gonna ask the state if we can remove that because it was installed for security, but now that we have an alarm system, it is not needed,” Saage said. “I think it’s real tacky.
“Hopefully, they won’t say, ‘No, it’s part of the fabric of the building.’”
Inside this building are glimpses into the history of Goliad and beyond.
Their special exhibit now is on the history of the German people who made the arduous trek here.
“I had a lot of this in my collection,” Sage said.
Inside the display cases are various styles of pottery along with old carpentry tools, furniture and pieces that would be essential to live in the rough country.
“Texas has always been about land — giving land away to attract settlers,” Saage said. “You think about pulling up your roots after so many centuries, you cannot pack everything,” he said. “It was a hard existence.
With no railroad then, “everything they needed had to be made,” he said.
His goal with this exhibit to let the younger generation know just what they are finding in their grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ old homes.
“Hopefully, when people come in and say, ‘I have this,’ they will learn to appreciate it more,” Saage said.
While the museum does take donations, that is not their intent here.
“If someone wanted to donate an item, certainly we would take it,” he said. “I am more interested in that they appreciate it and treasure it.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.