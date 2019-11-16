GOLIAD – Goliad marked Veterans Day – what used to be Armistice Day – by hosting a traveling Vietnam wall.
Low, overcast, rain-threatening clouds – that somehow seemed appropriate – were accompanied by gusty north winds that did their part to force ceremonial flags to fly at attention.
The scores of veterans who attended the opening ceremony Friday often huddled from the wind in the lee shelter of tents erected near the wall for computers and a log book to help find the location of more than 58,000 names displayed on the wall’s panels.
Official guests were not so lucky. County Judge Mike Bennett, Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston, city alderman Robin Alaniz and Precinct 1 County Commissioners Kenneth Edwards – among others – sat on the front row of folding chairs, wide open to the elements.
Although the keynote speaker, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, was a civilian, at base the proceedings were a military rite: posting of colors and armed services songs played by a Corpus Christi veterans band whose members will not see 60 again.
A group of 35 volunteers had erected the wall the day before. “But the real honor,” American Legion Post 193 Commander Jimmy Schulze pointed out as master of ceremonies, “goes to 58,263 names on this wall.
“It’s not about us, it’s not about politics, it’s not about anything else but the individuals listed on this wall,” he said.
Numerous veterans, many who served in Vietnam, silently watched the ceremony, among them, Justice of the Peace Steve Kennedy, who pulled three tours in combat.
“What I like about this traveling memorial is that, unlike the memorial in Washington, there are no posers here. There’s a key phrase. If they have patches that says ‘Vietnam Era Veteran,’ that means he could have served anywhere in the world. They’re nothing but posers; I want nothing to do with them.”
“I feel so unworthy to stand before these 58,000 names. “We stand in their shadows,” Kolkhorst said, firmly grasping the pages of her speech as the wind tried to pry them from her hands.
While the core of the wall is those who died serving in Vietnam, Kolkhorst shifted the focus to encompass Texans who served in numerous conflicts: “Texas is big, it’s great, it’s bold, and it’s the home of more than 1,538,195 veterans. Of those, 28,813 served in World War II, 69,375 who served in Korea and 428,932 who served in Vietnam and more than 500,000 who have served in the Gulf wars. The veterans here in Texas have more than proven their dedication and commitment.”
She ended her talk with a reverence to modern social media, a development that appeared long after the lives of the names on the wall.
“In a world that is self-absorbed on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter – where everybody can be famous – these names on the wall, these are the heroes.”
While Kolkhorst spoke, small groups wandered up and down the walls, some of them making rubbings of a name or, in the case of former Navy Lt. Gary Brewer, who served on the riverboats in Vietnam – missions so fraught with danger he will not talk about it – walked to a specific panel, reached out with a hand to touch a specific name.
His was a brief, but private, memory shared only with his buddy.
“What this wall means depends on the veteran,” he says, “because each one of us has an individual story.
“However, to me the wall gives each one of those 58,263 names a voice and that voice says plainly and proudly, ‘I gave everything I had or would have for the love of my country.”
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.