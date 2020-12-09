Details have begun to emerge on a new venture undertaken by Goliad County 4-H and FFA.
The organizations have partnered to create a layout for a new exhibition hall in the city, with the leased location involving both county and city authorities. Goliad commissioners took a look at the to-date plans of the hall during a Nov. 23 meeting, while the city will review plans during a December council meeting.
Intended usage for the exhibition hall, to be located behind the old county fairground barn, will be for 4-H and FFA-related shows throughout the year. Building plans, which are not yet finalized, call for a 20,000-square-foot facility that is partially paved. Planned paving will take up 8,000 square feet of the hall, with the remaining space pegged to be primarily dirt in order to assist in animal care.
The paved, concrete area will contain a main show ring, as well as restrooms and a concession stand area. The concession stand area is planned to have a stove and other cooking infrastructure at the ready.
Goliad 4-H and FFA have been detailed in planning thus far, plotting out space in the area for ADA-compliant parking, as well as calling for the needed replacing of culverts. Water and sewer connections have been made with the city on the land.
A presentation by members of the organization noted that the facility will be large enough to hold other events, such as car shows and commercial cattle shows. The facility would be available to rent for those, or other, events.
“It’s going to be too nice of a facility to just stand there and not be used,” said 4-H/FFA representative Bill Zappe during the commissioners’ meeting.
The other main order of business at the Nov. 23 Goliad commissioners’ meeting was to approve the interlocal agreement between the county and the Regional Public Defender Office Local Government Corporation (RPDO-LGC). The agreement will partner the county with RPDO-LGC to provide legal defense to represent indigent capital murder defendants within the jurisdiction.
In collaboration with Lubbock County Commissioners, the RPDO-LGC program was created as a separately incorporated legal entity to the indigent defense program.
Also approved at the meeting was the annual rate agreement for contract between the county’s rural transit and the GCRPC Area Agency on Aging for 2020-2021, with the rate remaining unchanged.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•