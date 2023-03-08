New city secretary settling in

By Coy Slavik
Editor
Becky Miska’s retirement lasted almost a week.
Miska served as city secretary for the City of Edna for 28 years before retiring on Jan. 26. Six days later, Miska began her new job as city administrator/secretary of Goliad.
“I was in the mode of cleaning out things,” Miska said. “Then I thought, ‘What am I doing now?’ I’m just not ready to retire.”
Miska, 65, said Goliad’s downtown charm and the fact that she has a son, daughter-in-law and grandchild living in town helped sway her to take the position.
“I enjoy the atmosphere here,” Miska said. “Everybody is welcoming. It’s a very open
atmosphere. I like it a lot.”
Miska, who began her new job on Feb. 1, said she was aware her predecessor, Jill Shelton, resigned after one month on the job, citing differences with certain council members as the reason for her resignation.
“Everybody brings their own personality and their own talents and gifts to the job,” Miska said. “Whatever riffs they had might have just been between them. I hope to mend some bridges.”
Miska, who worked with seven different city managers during her 28 years in Edna, wants to be visible in the community.
“I’ve been trying each day to stop into a store on the square and introduce myself,” Miska said. “When you are in a community as long as I was in Edna, the community becomes family. I hope that will be the same here.”
