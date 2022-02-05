Coy Slavik’s 34-year journalism career began unconventionally 41 years ago in the sports department of the Victoria Advocate.
“I was a rookie firefighter for the Victoria Fire Department at the time,” Slavik said. “We worked 24 hours and then had 48 off, so I needed to find something to do during my spare time. High school football season was about to start, and I saw an ad in the Advocate for a part-time sports writer. They needed someone to answer phones and take down stats and scores. I applied for the job and the rest is history.”
On Jan. 17, Slavik saw his journalism career begin a new chapter as editor of the Goliad Advance-Guard and Refugio County Press.
“I am very appreciative to Coastal Bend Publishing for bringing me on board,” said Slavik, who previously served as the editor of the Advance-Guard from 2012 to 2016. “Community newspapers are vital to the communities they serve and inform. I want the residents of Goliad and Refugio counties to take pride in their local newspapers and become stakeholders in the Goliad Advance-Guard and Refugio County Press.”
Slavik was promoted to full-time sportswriter at the Advocate in 1986 while also attending Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria. In 1998, Slavik was elevated to sports editor, a position he held at the Advocate until 2008. Slavik’s duties at the Advocate varied from covering the National Football League to Little League Baseball. He won regional and statewide awards for column writing, feature writing, and page design.
Slavik later served in editor roles at the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Cuero Record, Yorktown News-View, and Goliad Advance-Guard. The Herald-Zeitung was named the Texas Newspaper of the Year in 2010 with Slavik as its assistant managing editor.
“I have had the opportunity to learn from many top journalists,” Slavik said. “From an editor perspective, my mentor was my former editor at the Advocate, Jim Bishop. Jim taught me that there were real people behind the names in the stories we wrote, and we needed to treat them as such. He taught me that listening to the answers, not asking the questions, was the most important part in an interview.”
With Slavik as editor, the Advance-Guard received awards from the Texas Press Association and South Texas Press Association, and Slavik was named the South Texas Press Association’s Journalist of the Year for 2014 and 2015.
“I came to love the independent spirit of the people in this area during my four years at the Advance-Guard,” Slavik said. “One of the first stories I covered was the tragic crash on Highway 59 that killed 14 undocumented immigrants. I was touched by the compassion of the people in Goliad County who shed their tears and expressed their sorrow for 14 people they didn’t even know.”
Slavik said he looks forward to building relationships in Refugio County.
“As a former sports writer, I know quite a bit about the Refugio Bobcats, Woodsboro Eagles, and Austwell-Tivoli Redfish,” Slavik said. “I had the pleasure of covering some of the legendary athletes of the county like Refugio’s James Lott, Ray Hutchinson, Willie Mack Garza, Toya Jones, Ginger Dickerson, and Woodsboro’s Royce Avery and Ricky Lewis. I look forward to covering the current generation of outstanding student athletes in the county.”
Slavik, 60, and his wife, Ofemia, have been married for 38 years. They have three children and three grandchildren.
“I greatly look forward to working with Coy again in his role as our editor in the Goliad and Refugio communities,” said Coastal Bend Publishing Content Director Kevin J. Keller. “Coy is an outstanding editor and an even better man. He embodies the ideals we are looking for in our editorial staff.”