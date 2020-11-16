GOLIAD - Goliad will have a new mayor — but someone who is well known in the community and has served on the council and at city hall before — Brenda Moses.

Moses defeated incumbent Mayor Trudia Preston and challenger Robin Alaniz, a current council member, in the Nov. 3 election.

Moses previously served on the council and has worked for the city of Goliad. She was defeated by Preston in the 2018 mayoral race.

She worked for the city of Goliad for four years in the water (utility billing) and finance departments

Local Nov. 3 election results include:

Pct. 1 County Commissioner

Kenneth Edwards 546

Derrick O’Neal 350

Pct. 3 County Commissioner

Kirby Brumby 855

County Constable Pct. 1

Ellie Ramirez 955

Daniel San Miguel 622

County Constable Pct. 2

Virginia Post 1807

Goliad ISD District 1

Daniel San Miguel 306

Don Lee Gonzalez 79

Goliad ISD District 2

Jason Howard 210

Arthur Luco 136

Goliad Mayor

Brenda L. Moses 364

Robin Alaniz 203

Trudia Preston 189

Goliad Alderman

Mary Theresa Gleinser 363

Yvonne Ramirez 283

Mary Jacob Burns 175

Goliad Bingo Proposition

For 628

Against 116

•josborne@mysoutex.com•

 

