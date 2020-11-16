GOLIAD - Goliad will have a new mayor — but someone who is well known in the community and has served on the council and at city hall before — Brenda Moses.
Moses defeated incumbent Mayor Trudia Preston and challenger Robin Alaniz, a current council member, in the Nov. 3 election.
Moses previously served on the council and has worked for the city of Goliad. She was defeated by Preston in the 2018 mayoral race.
She worked for the city of Goliad for four years in the water (utility billing) and finance departments
Local Nov. 3 election results include:
Pct. 1 County Commissioner
Kenneth Edwards 546
Derrick O’Neal 350
Pct. 3 County Commissioner
Kirby Brumby 855
County Constable Pct. 1
Ellie Ramirez 955
Daniel San Miguel 622
County Constable Pct. 2
Virginia Post 1807
Goliad ISD District 1
Daniel San Miguel 306
Don Lee Gonzalez 79
Goliad ISD District 2
Jason Howard 210
Arthur Luco 136
Goliad Mayor
Brenda L. Moses 364
Robin Alaniz 203
Trudia Preston 189
Goliad Alderman
Mary Theresa Gleinser 363
Yvonne Ramirez 283
Mary Jacob Burns 175
Goliad Bingo Proposition
For 628
Against 116
•josborne@mysoutex.com•