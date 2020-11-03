GOLIAD – A green light from the Goliad City Council means a new restaurant may be coming to the courthouse square in early 2021.
The establishment would be located near the Ivy Vine, and the historic nature of the property resulted in variance requests by Corey Pedeville with NTEX Construction and owner Reagan Sahadi.
With the departure of Empresario Restaurant from the courthouse square and the closure of Mattie’s Bakery & Cafe, the number of downtown restaurants has dwindled. While The Dwell will soon open in the former Mattie’s location and will serve coffee, sweets and snacks, Sahadi told the council he hopes to bring another full-service restaurant to Goliad.
Reagan Sahadi and his wife, Mary Margaret Sahadi, previously owned Commercial Street Bar, which recently reopened after a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the concerns for Goliad City Council members in approving the variances to the restaurant property’s location is a historic door which swings inward instead of outward.
An outside expert noted that the nature of the historic door would make access and departure to the restaurant more difficult for the handicapped and during an emergency, those in a panicked state of mind.
There is the possibility of adding a button that would automatically open the door, but Pedeville expressed concerns about the financial impact of adding that.
“I will have to look into that — the cost could be significant,” he said.
Pedeville and Sahadi said a side door can be changed to allow handicapped access.
“That would take care of my concerns,” said Councilwoman Mary Burns.
Other council members also expressed concerns about the door, but it was noted that other historic buildings on the courthouse square have a similar setup.
In response to questions about fire protection, Goliad Fire Chief Alonzo Morales Jr. said he had looked at the property and that the kitchen has fire suppression measures in place, although the front part of the dining room does not.
“Hypothetically, say something did start back there?” asked Mayor Trudia Preston.
“The kitchen is self contained with a two-hour fire rating and a built-in fire suppression system,” Pedeville said.
“If a fire did start, there are measures to prevent it from spreading,” Morales said. He added that the structure is “very thick and made of good wood. Of course, if you get a hot enough fire, everything will burn.”
The property upstairs from the restaurant has a full alarm system which also calls 9-1-1 if a fire breaks out.
“Looking at the project and having the desire to do the project, I want the restaurant to make it and to provide food service to Goliad,” Sahadi said.
He noted that without council approval of the variances, the cost would rise significantly.
“It would cost $200,000 above and beyond budget without the variances,” Sahadi said. “If there isn’t some give, who else is ever going to do it?”
Burns expressed her enthusiasm and support for Sahadi’s plans.
“I think it’s a great thing they’re trying to do,” she said. “Any time there is a project on the square there are always issues with keeping it historic and also meeting codes. If they are willing to sign documents holding (the city) harmless (for variances approved), I think it’s a great idea.”
The council approved the variances with one vote against and the rest in favor.
Pedeville said he hoped the restaurant would be open by “around the first of next year at the latest.”
Mayor Preston also said she appreciates Sahadi’s willingness to open a new business on the square.
“Thank you for doing that for Goliad,” she said.
“It’s going to be really nice,” Sahadi answered.
