New wheels

It had been over a quarter of a century since the Weesatche Volunteer Fire Department had added a brand-new fire truck.
Finally, thanks to grant money and funds raised from generous community residents, the WVFD added a 2022 Ford F450, 400-gallon brush fire truck to its fleet.
“Our last new truck was in 1995,” WVFD Treasurer Russell Bethke said. “It was definitely time for an upgrade.”
The new truck also
features a 10-gallon foam tank and a Briggs & Stratton 18-horsepower gas engine.
There are also two ground-spray nozzles mounted on the front bumper with electric valves in the cab.
The truck was shipped to Wildfire Industries in Alvarado to be outfitted.
“Our other brush trucks are only two-wheel-drives,” Bethke said. “This our first four-wheel-drive so that will be a big plus for us.”
The truck can be used for grass fires, structure fires, fuel spills, major car accidents.
“It’s an all-around truck,” Bethke said. “We call it a brush truck, but you can do just about anything with it.”
Like almost all volunteer fire departments, Weesatche is undermanned. Bethke said the department has only 10 regular firefighters.
“Basically, we just do what needs to be done to keep everything going,” Bethke said. “Titles don’t really mean much. When something needs to get done, somebody jumps in there and takes care of it.”
Bethke said the department still has to purchase tools and equipment for the new truck. WFVD is holding a fundraising gun raffle and will be hosting its 24th annual skeet shoot on Sept. 24.
Twelve firearms are being raffled. Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the skeet shoot.
Registration for the shoot, which will be held at the Weesatche Community Center, starts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24. Competition will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $60 per adult and $40 per youth.
Plate lunches will be available at the event for $10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering with the WVFD, purchasing raffle tickets, or competing in the skeet shoot can call Bethke at 361-645-4524.
The WVFD holds its meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday each month at the Weesatche Community Center.
