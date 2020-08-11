GOLIAD – Professional bull riding is back at the fair grounds at 8 p.m. Aug. 8, thanks to the efforts of the Goliad Area Go Texan committee.
“One hundred percent of the money goes to scholarships,” said Brian Yanta, extension agent and committee member.
Only 1,000 tickets are being sold to this touring Pro PBR event being brought here by the Go Texans, DVS Productions and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
“We are keeping it at 50 percent capacity,” he said.
The governor has outlined the rules and regulations for these events including a request that all spectators wear masks.
“Masks are going to be encouraged,” he said.
“We are also going to have the hand washing stations.”
