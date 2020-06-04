No charges filed on three commissioners

A grand jury declined to issue indictments against three county commissioners Friday, May 29.
“We can’t talk about it,” said David Bruns, one of the three county leaders.
Events that occur in the grand jury room are not considered public and it is against the law to discuss what occurs inside the courtroom.
Kenneth Edwards, the second commissioner, did confirm that they were summoned to appear saying, “We would not be here if we weren’t.”
Alonzo Morales Jr., the third commissioner, likewise declined comment only saying his, like the others, was no billed.
These cases against three of the four county commissioners have been under review by the Attorney General’s Office for an unspecified period of time.
Sheriff Kirby Brumby would not say what information he was, or even if he was, asked to provide.
“The sheriff’s office did not investigate any of these charges,” Brumby said Friday morning saying that this was done through the AG’s office. “If they asked us for any information, we would have provided it.”
County Treasure Bryan Howard confirmed that he did submit information requested to the grand jury that morning.
Brumby said that the decision to have the AG investigate the accusations was to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.
These three commissioners were recently singled out during a commissioners court meeting for giving employees an additional 30 minutes of pay during the Hurricane Harvey cleanup.
“You cannot give them (compensatory) time because that is what you want to do,” said Commissioner Mickey White following the court’s meeting Monday, April 27, when this was discussed. “You cannot give comp time to people who didn’t earn it.
“You cannot gift them time.
“It is not legal.”
Bruns, during that meeting, said this was done because these employees were still coming to work while others were still receiving their regular wages but not coming in because offices were closed.
“Those employees who worked at those (closed) offices all got paid for that week,” Bruns said.
“Since all the precinct workers worked that week after the hurricane and the other employees didn’t, we gave them comp time just like the other employees got paid.”
County Judge Mike Bennett, still in his first term, has been voicing concern over the county’s spending in prior years.
This year’s budget, which will end on Sept. 31, is the first for the county in a number of years that does not require a draw from the county’s reserves, Bennett said.
“It takes a long time to straighten out eight to 10 years of mess,” Howard said.
And those audits, which should be occurring yearly, have been absent for seven years, Bennett said.
“This isn’t like running a business,” Bennett said. “We operate under stringent rules.”
The county is expected to hear an audit report on last year’s budget later this month.
“When I got here in Jan. 2019, I discovered the budget from the last year had not been approved,” Bennett said in disbelief.
And it would require a draw of $1.7 million from the county’s reserve fund to balance.
And that $1.7 million, was still in reserve as Howard would discover later that year when funds started coming up short in their bank account.
It would take nearly five months for Bennett, with the help of Howard, to develop a budget seemingly similar to what the county had proposed but never approved.
“But the budget, as you can see, is formulated and it had that $1.7 million transfer in,” Bennett said. “The law says you have to have it filed by October.”
While late, the budget was filed and the audit complete.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.