GOLIAD – COVID-19 has struck again in canceling one of the community’s annual traditions — Scare on the Square — but Main Street Goliad is sponsoring two contests this month — one for businesses to decorate their locations and another for local residents to participate in a virtual Halloween costume contest.
An announcement from Main Street Goliad stated: “For the safety of our community and visitors, Main Street Goliad has made the decision to cancel our 30th annual Scare on the Square due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“Please visit our downtown square and explore our many shops and restaurants this fall and remember to practice social distancing. We hope to see you in 2021.”
To keep the fall festivities going, however, Main Street Goliad is promoting the contests.
Businesses participating in the Wonderfall Storefront Decorating Contest will have until Oct. 28 to have their locations decked out for autumn.
Meanwhile, there are four categories in the Virtual Halloween Costume Contest: Best overall, spookiest, best group and best pet entry.
Community members will have a chance to vote via Main Street Goliad’s Facebook page for the People’s Choice Award in each category later this month.
Those participating in the costume contest have until Oct. 23 to submit entries to keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•