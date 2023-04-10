Not a total loss

Jennifer Rubio’s first reaction to learning her Goliad restaurant was on fire was a tearful one.
Rubio, who lives in Victoria, cried all the way as she drove to Goliad on the morning of March 29 to survey the damage to her Water Well Cafe.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Rubio said. “I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt or anyone else in the buildings nearby to lose anything.”
According to Goliad Volunteer Department Chief Alonzo Morales, the fire was reported at 4:22 a.m. Several volunteer fire departments from Goliad and Bee counties assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue. The fire is being investigated by Goliad County Deputy Kevin Story.
The restaurant, which opened in 2021, was deemed a total loss. Tables, chairs, computers and other supplies were all lost. The business was scheduled to close its doors for good and move to Victoria on April 1.
“Saturday was going to be our last day here serving Goliad,” Rubio said. “We were going to work through this week. I had just bought supplies to get us through the week.”
Only one item inside the restaurant survived the blaze virtually unscathed. A framed print of Jesus and the woman at the well from the Book of John in the Bible was recovered with minimal damage.
“I was going to take it yesterday to Victoria, but it wasn’t going to fit in my car,” Rubio said. “When I got here and saw all this damage, I just thought about that picture. I asked Deputy Story if anything was in there and, sure enough, he went and got me my picture.”
The print will hang in the new restaurant in Victoria.
“My heart is broken, but I just trust God,” Rubio said. “He’s going to provide everything we need and more.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•