In order to maximize the protection of our patrons and staff we feel it necessary to be closed to the public for a period of time beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, 2020. At that time we will re-access the circumstances and update our patrons.
We invite our adult (ONLY) patrons to come in and check out enough reading material to get them through this crisis by 3p.m. this Thursday, March 19. DVD’s are still limited to 2 per household.
If interested in e-books feel free to phone the library for assistance.
If during this time you need research assistance please email your request to sparks@goliadcountytx.gov.
We ask patrons to please return all items to the drop box as they become due. Please give us a call if you need to recheck any materials.
For more information please call 361-645-2291 or email the Library Director at cjanota@goliadcountytx.gov
We wish our patrons well during this difficult time.