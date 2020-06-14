GOLIAD – Another business is blooming in downtown Goliad. This one has taken root beneath the cooling shade of an old oak tree.
The Garden’s Path isn’t new — just new where it sits north of the courthouse along Franklin Street.
Beyond its stacked split-rail fence are a multitude of blooming plants and variegated grasses stacked atop wooden tables.
Owner Jill Von Dohlen moved to Goliad from Rockport with her husband, John David, who still works at Atzec Ford, not long after Hurricane Harvey.
“We moved here after the storm,” she said.
Before this devastating storm, she was a home builder and landscaper. After the hurricane, she decided she had enough and was ready for a change.
She wanted quiet and found it in Goliad.
She still does landscaping, along with owning this nursery. Her work can be seen at Prosperity Bank, the golf course and in the yards of Cuero and Rockport.
“I have done a little bit everywhere,” she said.
Prior to opening downtown, The Garden Path was located alongside Blue: Vendors Villa, a business selling new, old, vintage and antique items and gifts along the highway on the east side of town.
“It is so much shadier and quieter over here,” Von Dohlen said. “On 59, there were 18-wheelers going by and no shade.”
During the pandemic, hers was considered an essential business although she had to limit the number of customers that could come.
Among those first time gardeners coming during that time was Grace Schubert.
“This is my second time here,” the high school senior said.
“During quarantine, I decided I wanted a garden,” she said.
Now, she has a room full of plants and a yard that looks the same.
“We never had plants around my house,” she said.
That Tuesday, after her shift at Friends, she was picking out an ivy for the yard.
“I like that this is setup, and I can come from work and look around,” she said.
The added benefit – this has given her something else to share with her grandfather Wayne Schubert.
“My grandpa is a retired farmer,” she said. “He has a giant garden at his house.
“Now we call each other once a week to ask how each garden is doing.”
With the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Von Dohlen can hardly keep the grounds stocked with plants.
“I finally got this filled in, but by Saturday this will all be gone,” she said motioning to the west side of property.
Much of her time is spent just finding the unique varieties her customers appreciate.
“All my plants I hand pick,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “I have deliveries this morning and I have one on Saturday.
That afternoon also brought in Kaylynn Psencik and her mother Amanda Psencik.
“I don’t really collect succulents, but I am starting too,” said Kaylynn. “I have a corner on my dresser I keep a bunch of succulents. It is a slight obsession.”
“It is definitely a growing interesting of hers, and she is starting to know the names of them,” her mother said.
“These are a lot easier to take care of, and I would probably kill anything else,” Kaylynn added.
She will likely be back as Von Dohlen is planning parties in the greenhouse where visitors can create their own succulent gardens.
And the big building in the corner, she has plans for that to become a store with “everything garden related.”
