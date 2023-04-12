Oil and gas permits, completions

PERMITS
Oil and gas permits for Bee, Goliad, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March. 27 - April 3, 2023
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Karnes County
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC; Approved; Dragon; Well 2H; SWR 36; Total depth 12500; 6.9 miles Northeast of Gillett at the Crosby, T P, Abstract 66
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC; Approved; Dragon; Well 3H; SWR 36; Total depth 12500; 6.9 miles Northeast of Gillett at the Crosby, T P, Abstract 66
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC; Approved; Dragon; Well 4H; SWR 36; Total depth 12500; 6.9 miles Northeast of Gillett at the Crosby, T P, Abstract 66
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC; Approved; Dragon; Well 5H; SWR 36; Total depth 12500; 6.9 miles Northeast of Gillett at the Crosby, T P, Abstract 66
Devon Energy Production; Approved; Olinick Unit A; Well 6H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 1400; 3.5 miles Northeast of Falls City at the Hernandez, HRS A, Abstract 4
Burlington Resources O & G; Nichols Unit A; Well 11; SWR 36; Total depth 17500; 1.3 miles Southeast of Helena at the Musquiz, R survey, Abstract 7
Burlington Resources O & G; Nichols Unit A; Well 12; SWR 36, 37LL; Total depth 17500; 1.3 miles Southeast of Helena at the Musquiz, R survey, Abstract 7
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil A; Well 1H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Baker, J R survey, Abstract 34
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil B; Well 2H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Baker, J R survey, Abstract 34
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil C; Well 3H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Baker, J R survey, Abstract 34
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil D; Well 4H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Baker, J R survey, Abstract 34
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil E; Well 5H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Flores, D G survey, Abstract 1
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil F; Well 6H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Flores, D G survey, Abstract 1
EOG Resources Inc; Approved; Brazil G; Well 7H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 11800; 15.7 miles West of Karnes City at the Flores, D G survey, Abstract 1
Live Oak County
Silverbow Resources Oper, LLC; Approved; Koerth-Chapman; Well 1H; SWR 36,37LL; Total depth 14000; 13. 7 miles Northwest of Three Rivers at the Gibson, J H survey, Abstract 211
Silverbow, Resources Oper, LLC; Approved; Guy Phillip Wright 01; 09H; SWR 36; Total depth 14000; 15.4 miles Northwest of Three Rivers at the BS&F survey, Abstract 107
Silverbow, Resources Oper, LLC; Approved; Guy Phillip Wright 01; 11H; SWR 36; Total depth 14000; 15.4 miles Northwest of Three Rivers at the BS&F survey, Abstract 107
Silverbow, Resources Oper, LLC; Approved; Guy Phillip Wright 01; 10H; SWR 36; Total depth 14000; 15.4 miles Northwest of Three Rivers at the BS&F survey, Abstract 107
Silverbow, Resources Oper, LLC; Approved; Guy Phillip Wright; 201H; SWR 37LL; Total depth 14000; 15.4 miles Northwest of Three Rivers at the BS&F survey, Abstract 107
McMullen County
Chesapeake Operating LLC: Approved; Ralph Edwards; Well K 2H; SWR 36; Total depth 14000; 11.0 miles Northwest of Tilden at the T&NO RR CO/Franklin, M survey, Abstract 674
Chesapeake Operating LLC: Approved; Ralph Edwards; Well K 3H; SWR 36; Total depth 14000; 11.0 miles Northwest of Tilden at the T&NO RR CO/Franklin, M survey, Abstract 674
Chesapeake Operating LLC: Approved; Ralph Edwards; Well K 4H; SWR 36; Total depth 14000; 11.0 miles Northwest of Tilden at the T&NO RR CO/Franklin, M survey, Abstract 674
Refugio County
T-C Oil Company; Approved; O’Connor; Well 117; Total depth 5000; 14.5 miles Northeast of Refugio at the Sweet, H C, Abstract 393
T-C Oil Company; Approved; O’Connor; Well 118; Total depth 5000; 15.2 miles Northeast of Refugio at the Rios, F, Abstract 59
Hilcorp Energy Company; Tom O’Conner (5800 SD) FLD Unit; Well P213; Total depth 8311; 6.0 miles Northeast of Refugio at the Swisher, J M survey, Abstract 398
T-C Oil Company LLC; Approved; O-Connor; Well 119; Total depth 5000; 14.4 miles Northeast of Refugio at the Sweet, H C survey, Abstract 393
San Patricio County
None.
COMPLETIONS
Oil and gas completions for Bee, Goliad, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March. 27 - April 3, 2023
Bee County
Warwick-Artemis LLC; Well 1LH; Lease Sky City A; Sugarkane (Eagle Ford); 2 miles Southeast of Pawnee; Total depth 21673; mcf 7823; bbl oil unspecified
Goliad County
None.
Karnes County
Repsol Oil & Gas USA LLC; Well D 3H; Lease Wess 6-Wess 1 ECRR (SA) D3; Sugarkane (Eagle Ford); 3.64 Southwest of Runge; Total depth 20524; mcf 10599; bbl oil unspecified
Devon Energy Production Co, L.P; Well 2H; Lease Carmody Trust BD B; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2); 10.8 miles Southwest of Karnes City; Total depth 22874; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Devon Energy Production Co, L.P; Well 1H; Lease Carmody - Franke May A; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2); 10.8 miles Southwest of Karnes City; Total depth 228; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Ensign Operating LLC; Well 03H; Lease Ridley Farms 01-- Dullye 01C; Sugarkane (Eagle Ford); 7 miles Northeast of Kenedy; Total depth 18224; mcf 7492; bbl oil 5273
Live Oak County
Ensign Operating LLC; Well 61H; Lease Three Sisters 01; Sugarkane (Eagle Ford); 9.2 miles Northwest of Three Rivers; Total depth 17788; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Ensign Operating LLC; Well 62H; Lease Three Sisters 01; Sugarkane (Eagle Ford); 9.2 miles Northwest of Three Rivers; Total depth 17845; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Sue-Ann Operating LC; Well 2; Lease Las Arenas; Dinero, W. (Cook Mountain); 11.5 miles Northwest of Mathis; Total depth unspeciifed, mcf 283; bbl oil 157222
McMullen County
BPX Operating Company; Well 39H; Lease Lowe; Hawkville (Eagleford Shale); 7 miles Southwest of Tilden; Total depth 22472; mcf 7264; bbl oil 7654
Callon (Eagle Ford) LLC; Well 16H; Lease Hardin-Rayes Unit; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1); 14 miles North of Tilden; Total depth 17932; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Callon (Eagle Ford) LLC; Well 17H; Lease Hardin-Rayes Unit; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1); 14 miles North of Tilden; Total depth 17665; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Callon (Eagle Ford) LLC; Well 18H; Lease Hardin-Rayes Unit; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1); 14 miles North of Tilden; Total depth 17225; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
Callon (Eagle Ford) LLC; Well 19AH; Lease Hardin-Rayes A1; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1); 14 miles North of Tilden; Total depth 16772; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
EOG Resources; Well 4H; Lease Naylor Jones Unit 31; Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1); 1.8 miles Southeast of Fowlerton; Total depth 19151; mcf and bbl oil unspecified
BPX Operating Company; Well 42H; Lease Lowe; Hawkville (Eagleford Shale); 7 miles Southwest of Tilden; Total depth 21401; mcf 11619; bbl oil 7550
Refugio County
Hilcorp Energy Company; Well 109; Lease Lambert, M. F.; Tom OConnor; 5.9 Northeast of Refugio; Total depth, mcf, bbl oil unspecified
San Patricio County
None.