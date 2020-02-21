One step closer to naming school leader

GOLIAD – The applications are in, and it is now up to the Goliad school board trustees to name their next superintendent.
The deadline for receiving these was Feb. 3 with trustees beginning their review this past week.
All of the applications were submitted electronically through Texas Association of School Boards so board members have not been privy to who has applied.
Interim Superintendent Donald Egg said that he didn’t have a total number of applicants.
“About a week ago I made a presentation to the Rotary, and at that time, we had 61 applications,” Egg said.
None of the trustees will be able to discuss the names of those applying either.
“The board members have to a sign oath of confidentially,” he said.
Egg adds that he is not part of this selection process.
“I am not a part of any of it,” he said. “I didn’t want to be involved in the hiring and screening process.
“I told the board, the most important thing they have to do is set the tax rate, approve the budget and hire a superintendent.”
Board President Brandon Huber said that while the district is on sound footing, their are projects not finished that began under the direction of then Superintendent Dave Plymale who resigned in December.
Plymale had announced his retirement Nov. 11, citing health concerns. He had underwent back surgery requiring two months of recovery followed by two months of physical therapy.
With the board soon to begin their review of the applications, Huber said he “would like to see a dynamic leader that staff and community can get behind and who will lead us forward.”
Projects like the Guardian Program have yet to be fully implemented.
“This is a supplement to the school resource officer,” Huber said.
This program allows specially selected and trained teachers or staff to carry a concealed handguns on campus. Typically, only a select few know who these individuals are. In the case of other schools where this program is already in place, the teachers volunteer for it and undergo additional training and background checks.
Ultimately, and in an ideal environment, Huber would like to have a school source officer on every campus in addition to the Guardian Program.
The board president would also like to see the school’s career and technology programs grow to give students more options once they graduate.
The school, Huber said, already offers some such programs like electrical and welding, but he would like to see it expanded.
Trustees will begin their interviews this coming week, Feb. 17-19, during executive sessions.
Follow-up interviews, if necessary, are scheduled for the first week of March.
By March 23, the trustees are expected to make their decision and name a lone finalist.
Then, there is a 21-day waiting period before the person is hired.
The reason — it gives the public a chance to review their decision before a contract is signed.
The reason dates back to an incident in Houston in the ’80s.
“They went into closed session, and they named their board president the superintendent,” Egg said. “He was not an educator, and the people in Houston went crazy.”
Whoever is named, Egg said, they are coming into a district with potential to grow.
“I think the district is in excellent standing,” Egg said. “Y’all have so many good programs at the high school, the junior high and the elementary.”